The Supreme Court ruling said the words “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex

Trans girls to be stopped from joining Girlguiding after Supreme Court ruling. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Transgender girls will no longer be able to join Girlguiding, the organisation has said as it confirmed it will limit its membership to “girls and young women”.

The "difficult decision" comes almost eight months after the Supreme Court ruling, which said the words "woman" and "sex" in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex. Girlguiding said that since the April ruling, it had undertaken "detailed considerations, expert legal advice and input from senior members, young members", its council and board of trustees. It is understood that while the decision to restrict new membership is in place from Tuesday, there will not be immediate changes for current young members, with further information on that to be given next week. Adult volunteers will not be affected as those roles are currently open to all, Girlguiding said.

The organisation insisted it remains “committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect". Picture: Alamy