Health Secretary tells LBC men and women still in spaces together where they shouldn't be despite Supreme Court's historic ruling on biological sex.

Wes Streeting spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The Government will introduce trans inclusive spaces in every NHS hospital, Wes Streeting has told LBC, as he confirmed the Government will publish guidance on the matter next month.

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Joining Nick Ferrari at Breakfast for LBC’s Call the Cabinet, the Health Secretary said it is important these spaces exist as there are “regular breaches on single sex wards”. It comes as an analysis found that 97% of 198 NHS trusts in England with inpatient facilities have policies allowing trans-identifying biological males to use women only spaces, including wards and changing rooms and toilets. Mr Streeting said that this is “nothing to do with trans people" but stressed that pressures on the NHS “mean that men and women are in spaces together that I wish they weren’t.” He added: "I believe very strongly that women's wards should be for biological women. What do we do about tha biological female who is a trans man, looks, sounds, presents, lives, his life as a man is biologically female? We wouldn't put him on a women's ward. That would be degrading for him and humiliating And cruel. "It would also be distressing for the women. So we need to make sure that we've got trans inclusive spaces too." Read more: Call the Cabinet: Health Secretary Wes Streeting joins Nick Ferrari Read more: Nurse suspended after calling trans paedophile 'Mr' wins payout from NHS

“Yes. Bridget Phillipson is ready to go and chomping at the bit,” Mr Streeting said. Picture: Alamy

Asked whether he would roll this out in every NHS hospital, Mr Streeting replied: "We've got to". It comes nearly a year after a historic ruling saw the UK’s highest court confirm that the terms woman and sex in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”, which is supposed to protect single sex spaces in the NHS and hospitals. However, a year on, the Government has failed to publish guidance on how hospitals and businesses should implement it. Nick put to Mr Streeting that the local elections are due in May, asking if guidance on the matter will be published by then. “Yes. Bridget Phillipson is ready to go and chomping at the bit,” Mr Streeting said. Women and equalities minister Bridget Phillipson’s long-awaited guidance on single-sex spaces is set to come shortly after the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman.