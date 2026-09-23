Sandie Peggie is at the centre of a second employment tribunal, taking action against the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union in a dispute over her gender critical beliefs.

By Ella Bennett

Sandie Peggie has said she felt “unsupported” and “discriminated against” by a union representative during a dispute over sharing a changing room with a transgender medic, an employment tribunal has heard.

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The nurse also said she felt the union representative “was not taking it as seriously as I was” when she was placed on special leave after objecting to sharing a changing room with the junior doctor. Ms Peggie is at the centre of a second employment tribunal, taking action against the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union in a dispute over her gender critical beliefs. She has brought the legal case against her own union over what she claims was direct discrimination. Ms Peggie previously brought a case against NHS Fife after sharing a changing room with transgender medic Dr Beth Upton at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital in December 2023. Read more: 'Manipulative' transgender sex offender who groomed and raped young girl nine times jailed for 20 years Read more: Police commissioner brands gender-fluid warrant card policy ‘a nonsense’

Sandie Peggie leaving an employment tribunal case in Dundee where she is taking action against the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union. Picture: Alamy

The employment tribunal awarded Ms Peggie a partial victory against the health board in December last year, upholding claims of harassment against her employer, but dismissing allegations of discrimination, indirect discrimination and victimisation. The high-profile case became a flashpoint in a row over gender rights, with a number of gender-critical groups, along with author JK Rowling, voicing support for the nurse. Ms Peggie, who claims the RCN failed to adequately support her in the dispute with the health board, was the first to give evidence at the new tribunal on Wednesday. She said she had spoken to RCN representative Stuart Fraser after she was placed on special leave by NHS Fife. Ms Peggie said Mr Fraser “wasn’t taking it as seriously as I was”. She told the hearing: “I felt like he thought I was being disciplined because I had done something wrong.”

Sandie Peggie (centre) and husband Darren with daughter Nicole leaving an employment tribunal case. Picture: Alamy

Under questioning from her barrister Naomi Cunningham, Ms Peggie claimed there was “general chit chat” among NHS Fife staff about being uncomfortable with Dr Upton being allowed to use female changing rooms. When asked why no-one else gave evidence to support her case, she said: “I think possibly it was fear… They had seen the way I had been treated at the hospital by senior staff members.” Ms Peggie was also questioned by RCN lawyer David Hay KC. She told Mr Hay “gender critical” was a term she only came to know over time. “I didn’t believe that a man should be permitted to use the women’s changing facilities, and that that was more or less the same as being gender critical,” Ms Peggie said. The tribunal also heard Ms Peggie discussed the content of the confrontation with Dr Upton with Mr Fraser during a phone call. The nurse accepted she told Dr Upton her presence in the women’s changing facilities was the “same when they put a male in a female prison”. She also accepted the comment was a reference to trans rapist Isla Bryson – formerly known as Adam Graham – who was initially sent to Cornton Vale women’s prison in Stirling after being found guilty in 2023 of raping two women, before then being moved to a male prison.

Supporters of Fife nurse Sandie Peggie hold banners as she attends an employment tribunal case. Picture: Alamy