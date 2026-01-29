Sex Matters took legal action against the City of London Corporation, for their policy of allowing trans people to use the facilities for the gender with which they identify amounts to sex discrimination

Sex Matters said the policy of allowing trans people to use the facilities for the gender with which they identify amounts to sex discrimination. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

A charity’s legal challenge against rules allowing trans people to use the single-sex facilities at Hampstead Heath’s swimming ponds cannot proceed at the High Court, a judge has ruled.

Sex Matters took legal action against the City of London Corporation, for their policy of allowing trans people to use the facilities for the gender with which they identify amounts to sex discrimination.

The judge’s decision comes after the Supreme Court ruling last year, which said that a person’s legal sex is the one they were biologically assigned at birth. Picture: Alamy

But Mrs Justice Lieven dismissed the challenge saying the “appropriate forum” for the claim is the county court, rather than the High Court. She said: "In my view the more appropriate person to bring this claim is an individual who says that they have been discriminated against by decisions about access to the ponds.” The judge’s decision comes after the Supreme Court ruling last year, which said that a person’s legal sex is the one they were biologically assigned at birth. Tom Cross KC, for the charity, said at a hearing in December that the rules treat an individual woman “less favourably” than an individual man, as they are at “greater risk of suffering the detriment of her privacy, dignity or safety being compromised”. He said the City of London Corporation should change its policy after the Supreme Court ruling. Daniel Stilitz KC, for the City of London Corporation, said the claim should have been dismissed for being out of time because the current policy has been in place since 2017. He described the legal action as "unhelpful, premature and the wrong way for doing these things". A consultation run by the City of London Corporation and published on Thursday found that nearly 90% of respondents backed trans-inclusive access to the ponds. More than 38,000 people took part in the consultation over a period of two months. Of those, 84% of respondents to the consultation had swum at the bathing ponds and 74% lived in London, the City of London Corporation said.

Sex Matters said it was disappointed with the judge’s decision and that it is considering its legal options. Picture: Alamy