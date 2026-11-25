The Duchess of Sussex's father is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Judge orders US transfer of Thomas Markle to face child sex abuse image charges. Picture: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

By Ella Bennett

A judge in the US has ordered the transfer of the Duchess of Sussex’s father to the other side of the country to face formal charges of possessing child sex abuse images.

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The move comes after a federal grand jury in California paved the way for the prosecution of Thomas Markle Sr, who is currently being held in custody in Florida. He is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. The transportation of Markle Sr to the jurisdiction of the Central District of California was ordered by Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin in Florida on Wednesday, documents show. According to the filing, the defendant “is requesting court-appointed counsel”. Read more: Thomas Markle formally charged with possession of child sex abuse material and could face decades in prison Read more: What are the allegations facing Thomas Markle Snr?

A private security guard leans over a railing on the front porch of Maravida Senior Living, where Thomas Markle was staying. Picture: RICARDO ARDUENGO/Getty

The 82-year-old is expected to appear before a Los Angeles judge in the coming weeks, where he will hear the charges against him, be told of his constitutional rights and is likely to be asked to enter a plea. The grand jury filing alleges that on or about October 30 and November 4 of this year, Markle Sr “knowingly possessed 35mm film negatives that contained child pornography”, including images that “involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not yet attained the age of 12 years old”. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted. FBI agents detained Markle Sr on November 6 after they seized a haul of material from two Los Angeles storage units that he rented for nearly two decades. He came under investigation after he was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who allegedly found illegal images in his father’s belongings in Cebu City. Mr Markle Jr said he had tipped off the authorities about the LA storage facilities.

The warehouse raided by prosecutors following a 911 tip, where Thomas Markle rented a unit until two years ago. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

According to court documents filed earlier this month, items found by agents included slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sex abuse material. Two of the images allegedly depict an adult man – whom a witness “positively identified” as Markle Sr – with a nude young girl. A third image is said to show a nude young girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines. Other photographs allegedly show Markle Sr with children in various stages of undress. The US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California has stated that: “Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.” After initially being released on conditional bail following his arrest in Florida, Markle Sr was detained just days later after removing his electronic monitoring tag. He was ruled competent to stand trial following a psychiatric assessment.

During his interview for this, Markle Sr claimed not to understand the allegations against him and that he did not have “any child porn” and “no pictures of naked kids”. The doctor who carried out the evaluation said that, in her opinion, he was “malingering because he is exaggerating a lack of recall or understanding of the charges in order to avoid criminal prosecution”. Meghan, who moved back to the UK with the Duke of Sussex in August, has said previously she was “deeply distressed” at the accusations against her father, from whom she has been estranged since the run-up to her 2018 wedding. She revealed she received a letter in 2019 from the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection that made “troubling and disturbing allegations” about her father, but she was assured they were being investigated.

Meghan said she was “deeply distressed” at the accusations against her father. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy