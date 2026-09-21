A transgender woman who groomed and raped a young girl nine times has been jailed for more than 20 years.

James Groves, 51, of Little Stoke, South Gloucestershire, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

Groves, who also uses the name April, was found guilty of 19 non-recent offences, including nine counts of rape, following a trial earlier this year.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told the court she had “lost” her childhood because of the abuse.

In a statement read in court, she said: “People have said to me that I am not the bright, bubbly girl I once was, and I am just a shell of my former self.

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