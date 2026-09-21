'Manipulative' transgender sex offender who groomed and raped young girl nine times jailed for 20 years
The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said she had “lost” her childhood because of the abuse
A transgender woman who groomed and raped a young girl nine times has been jailed for more than 20 years.
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James Groves, 51, of Little Stoke, South Gloucestershire, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.
Groves, who also uses the name April, was found guilty of 19 non-recent offences, including nine counts of rape, following a trial earlier this year.
The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told the court she had “lost” her childhood because of the abuse.
In a statement read in court, she said: “People have said to me that I am not the bright, bubbly girl I once was, and I am just a shell of my former self.
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“I have lost my childhood because of what they did, and I will never get it back.”
The offences came to light after Groves was arrested over inappropriate communication with a child.
The victim later disclosed the sustained abuse to police.
Groves was convicted of rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration, possessing indecent images of a child, attempting sexual communication with a child and perverting the course of justice.
They will also be subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Detective Constable Ben Perrett said Groves had carried out a “calculated pattern of grooming” to gain the girl’s trust and exert control.
He praised the victim’s “exceptional bravery” in coming forward, adding: “Her courage has been instrumental in securing this conviction and preventing further harm.”