The International Olympic Committee has banned transgender athletes from competing in all female Olympic events.

“Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females,” the International Olympic Committee said.

It is unclear if any transgender athletes are currently competing at the Olympic level but no woman who transitioned from being born male competed at the 2024 Paris Summer Games.

An athlete's sexuality will be determined by a "one‑time SRY gene screening.”

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