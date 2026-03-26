Transgender women athletes banned from female Olympic events
The International Olympic Committee has banned transgender athletes from competing in all female Olympic events.
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“Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females,” the International Olympic Committee said.
It is unclear if any transgender athletes are currently competing at the Olympic level but no woman who transitioned from being born male competed at the 2024 Paris Summer Games.
An athlete's sexuality will be determined by a "one‑time SRY gene screening.”
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The International Olympic Committee announces new Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women’s) Category in Olympic Sport.— IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 26, 2026
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It comes after Donald Trump signed an executive order saying that no transgender athletes can compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
“It is not retroactive and does not apply to any grassroots or recreational sports programs,” the IOC added.
Two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya, who has been diagnosed with differences in sex development, will be affected by this decision.
The IOC, pointing to its own research, says that being born male gives athletes advantages that are retained post-transition.
"Males experience three significant testosterone peaks: in utero, in mini-puberty of infancy and beginning in adolescent puberty through adulthood," its research claims.
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