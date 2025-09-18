Transport for London reportedly attempted to quash a study which found low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) do not reduce car use.

The taxpayer-funded research was not published by the body because its findings showed that, while the controversial schemes had helped to increase cycling, it had failed to encourage people to drive less or walk more.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who also chairs TfL, had repeatedly claimed that LTNs help reduce traffic.

But the University of Westminster's Travel and Places study questioned the scheme's environmental benefits.

According to The Times, TfL officials expressed their concerns about publishing the report's findings in emails to the university.

After discussing ways to present the results in a more positive light, a decision was made not to publish them, as "no one outside TfL yet knew about the study".