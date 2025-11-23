Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to deliver her financial plans on Wednesday amid fears they'll see Labour break its manifesto pledge not to raise taxes

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander has defended potentially unpopular decisions in the upcoming Budget. Picture: Global

By Rebecca Henrys

A Cabinet minister has defended potentially unpopular decisions in the upcoming Budget, telling LBC the "botched Brexit deal" and the pandemic have had a greater impact on the economy than initially thought.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander told Sunday with Lewis Goodall that "shifting sands" meant the Chancellor faced tough choices as she puts the finishing touches to her financial plans for the next year. But she insisted Rachel Reeves would be "laser focused" on making sure the Budget "not only cuts the cost of living but is also cutting national debt". Reports suggest the UK's independent financial watchdog - the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) - has cut its productivity forecast by 0.3 percentage points. That potentially leaves the government open to a more than £20 billion hit to the public finances. Public sector borrowing was also higher in October than most economists were expecting - giving Ms Reeves even less wriggle room. Read more: Rachel Reeves should 'consider her position' if going ahead with income tax freeze, says Mel Stride Read more: Chancellor 'to scrap two-child benefit cap' and pledge welfare reform in Budget

Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander. Picture: Alamy

Ms Alexander said: "If you think about what's happened over the last couple of months, it's become apparent that the OBR were going to conduct their review of their productivity forecasts. "I recognise that might leave some of your listeners quite cold hearing me talk about that, but it is really important in terms of how we make the public finances stack up. "And what they are saying is that they think that there is a bigger impact on the economy of things like the pandemic and Covid, the botched Brexit deal...essentially this process really started on some shifting sands...I don't think any of us had a crystal ball at this point last year." Some have raised concerns that Wednesday's Budget will see Labour break its manifesto pledge not to raise taxes. To help plug a £30 billion "black hole," the Chancellor reportedly plans to raise tens of billions by freezing income tax thresholds for two more years to 2030; imposing national insurance on salary-sacrifice schemes above a new cap, affecting pension contributions; revaluing council tax for top-band properties and adding a surcharge for the most expensive homes; and bringing in a pay-per-mile scheme for electric vehicles.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves poses outside 11 Downing Street, London, with her ministerial red box. On Wednesday, the Chancellor will reveal the Government's latest set of tax and spending policies. Picture: Alamy