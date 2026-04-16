Transport Secretary's Mini Cooper towed after car hits 'crater' pothole
Pictures show her green car being loaded onto an AA recovery truck after the incident.
The Transport Secretary’s car had to be towed after she hit a "carter" pothole while driving through Oxfordshire in her Mini Cooper last month.
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Heidi Alexander was driving her Mini Cooper on the B4437 outside Burford as she travelled back to her Swindon South constituency from a Labour fundraising event.
Pictures show her green car being loaded onto an AA recovery truck after the incident.
“I joked to my husband that I thought that the astronauts on Artemis II might have seen a similar-size crater when they were slingshotting around the Moon last week,” she said.
She said that the ordeal had been an “added expense and inconvenience”.
“I think that’s the experience of far too many people in the country at the moment," she told The Sun.
It comes just months after she vowed to "end the pothole plague and fix Britain’s roads for good" in a piece for LBC Opinion.
Read more: No more excuses: We’ll end the pothole plague and fix Britain’s roads for good, writes Heidi Alexander
Read more: Wet start to year causes surge in drivers hitting potholes hidden by puddles
She wrote: "You’re driving to work and you hit that same pothole, day after day. Our broken roads are a daily misery for drivers and cyclists who face the inevitable choice of either damaging their car or dangerously swerving.
"Potholes also risk unexpected costs, resulting in vehicle repair bills that can be as much as £1,000 – a headache that all of us could do without, especially when times are tough.I share the frustration of motorists around the country.
"For too long our roads have been symbol of decline – that ends now."
Oxfordshire has been allocated £34 million to tackle potholes this year.
It was estimated last month that the cost of bringing pothole-plagued local roads in England and Wales up to scratch had risen to a record £18.6 billion.
English councils risk losing up to a third of their funding to fix potholes if they fail to demonstrate they are working effectively, the Department for Transport announced this week.
Some £525 million of the £1.6 billion funding for local roads maintenance in the 2026/27 financial year will be held back unless authorities prove they are spending the money appropriately.
This is up from £500 million of the same amount during the previous 12 months.
Councils are required to publish reports showing they are spending all their highways cash purely on road maintenance, with long-term plans for protecting roads.
This includes having policies signed off by senior local authority members, and training for highways teams.