The Transport Secretary’s car had to be towed after she hit a "carter" pothole while driving through Oxfordshire in her Mini Cooper last month.

Heidi Alexander was driving her Mini Cooper on the B4437 outside Burford as she travelled back to her Swindon South constituency from a Labour fundraising event.

Pictures show her green car being loaded onto an AA recovery truck after the incident.

“I joked to my husband that I thought that the astronauts on Artemis II might have seen a similar-size crater when they were slingshotting around the Moon last week,” she said.

She said that the ordeal had been an “added expense and inconvenience”.

“I think that’s the experience of far too many people in the country at the moment," she told The Sun.

It comes just months after she vowed to "end the pothole plague and fix Britain’s roads for good" in a piece for LBC Opinion.

Read more: No more excuses: We’ll end the pothole plague and fix Britain’s roads for good, writes Heidi Alexander

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