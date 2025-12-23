Christmas Day journeys on local buses in Britain are expected to reach the highest level in at least a decade.

Industry body the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), which made the forecast, said several operators are running more services on December 25 this year.

It attributed this to a rise in demand because of factors such as more than a million people working on Christmas Day, fewer young people having cars, and changes in family structures.

The CPT said the number of Christmas Day local bus journeys has grown from 60,000 in 2019 to 87,000 in 2023 and slightly more than 100,000 in 2024.

It expects the trend to continue this year, hitting the highest level in at least 10 years.

Carousel Buses in Buckinghamshire is running Christmas Day services for the first time, running eight routes in the High Wycombe, Maidenhead and Windsor area.

Metrobus, which serves East and West Sussex, Surrey and Kent, will add buses between Crawley bus station and Redhill to its Christmas Day operation.

Brighton and Hove Buses, which has run a handful of Christmas Day buses in recent years, will operate between Brighton and Lewes this year.

Edinburgh's Lothian Buses always runs a relatively comprehensive network on Christmas Day.