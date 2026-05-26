Train services to and from one of the UK’s busiest railway stations are being disrupted after a report of smoke on the tracks.

South Western Railway (SWR) said some of its London Waterloo services were being forced to run slower than usual while a safety inspection took place.

It told passengers that “smoke was reported on the track” between the station and Vauxhall.

Passengers were warned of delays on services to and from London Waterloo and Guildford, Woking, Chessington South, Dorking, Hampton Court, Shepperton and Strawberry Hill.

SWR did not say whether the incident was related to high temperatures.

Read more: Overnight heat record broken in UK at 21.3C after 'tropical night'

Read more: UK enjoys historic bank holiday with record high temperatures of 34.8C - as high pressure set to stay on Tuesday