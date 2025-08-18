Travel chaos as passengers face severe delays on multiple Tube lines after points failure
Commuters are facing travel chaos this morning after a points failure at Whitechapel station sparked delays on multiple Tube lines.
Listen to this article
Passengers on the Circle, District and Hammersmith and City lines are facing delays and suspensions.
The entire Circle line is suspended while the District line is experiencing severe delays.
There is no service between Liverpool Street and Barking on the Hammersmith and City line – with severe delays on the rest of the line.
Disruption to trains between Clapham Junction and Willesden Junction/ Watford Junction is expected until 9am due to a signalling fault between the stations.
London Overground and Southern rail services between these stations may be revised or cancelled.
Read more: Travel chaos as M25 closed after lorry bursts into flames on carriageway triggering lengthy delays
Read more: Vigilante Tube passengers face arrest over 'assault' of mentally ill naked man on the Tube
The Mildmay line is part suspended between Clapham Junction and Kensington (Olympia) as a signal failure at Imperial Wharf is being fixed.
The Bakerloo line has also been hit by severe delays between Harrow and Wealdstone and Queen’s Park as Network Rail addresses a signal failure at Harlesden.
DLR services face minor delays because of a late finish of engineering work.
Meanwhile, a "line-side fire" which broke out between Chelmsford and Ingatestone has left commuters heading into London at a standstill.
Other stations further along the Greater Anglia line have also been affected, with regular commuting hotspots stretching back to Colchester and Ipswich.
Greater Anglia confirmed in an update on social media that multiple services face disruption this morning.
“A line-side fire between Chelmsford and Ingatestone is causing disruption to journeys between Chelmsford and Shenfield," it said.
“Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”
It apologised for any inconvenience caused and said "multiple line-side" fires were reported between Chelmsford and Ingatestone.