Commuters are facing travel chaos this morning after a points failure at Whitechapel station sparked delays on multiple Tube lines.

Passengers on the Circle, District and Hammersmith and City lines are facing delays and suspensions.

The entire Circle line is suspended while the District line is experiencing severe delays.

There is no service between Liverpool Street and Barking on the Hammersmith and City line – with severe delays on the rest of the line.

Disruption to trains between Clapham Junction and Willesden Junction/ Watford Junction is expected until 9am due to a signalling fault between the stations.

London Overground and Southern rail services between these stations may be revised or cancelled.

