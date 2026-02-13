Trains running between Paddington, Heathrow and Reading are facing major disruption due to a fault with overhead power lines in west London.

National Rail wrote on X: "There has been damage to the overhead electric wires between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport / Reading, which is causing disruption to journeys between these stations.

"As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 50 minutes or revised. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day."

Elizabeth Line, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express trains are all affected.

Trains in and out of London Waterloo are now back up running following major disruption on Thursday evening after a person died on the tracks at Clapham Junction and a separate fire on a train added to delays across the city.

British Transport Police confirmed officers were called to Clapham Junction at around 3pm on Thursday following reports of a casualty on the tracks. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The London Ambulance Service said it was alerted at 2.59pm to reports of a person hit by a train.

A spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, a person died at the scene.”

The incident led to cancellations and major delays through Clapham Junction, one of London's busiest railway stations.

The Waterloo and City line was also suspended due to faulty fire equipment at Waterloo.

