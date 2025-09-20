Heathrow Airport was hit with delays this morning leaving passengers stranded. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Flights have been delayed and cancelled at airports including Heathrow after an alleged cyber attack targeted a service provider for check-in and boarding systems.

London Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin airports are all experiencing delays and disruption following the "technical issue" affecting Collins Aerospace, which works for several airlines at multiple airports across the world. Taking to X, Heathrow said: "Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally, is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers. "While the provider works to resolve the problem quickly, we advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. Read more: Lower earners in England ‘need 13 times income to buy an average-priced home’

#heathrow delays due to tech issue, you just can’t rely on this airport to run smoothly. pic.twitter.com/CiezkKGL3s — KC Barnard (@lovebydeception) September 20, 2025

"Please arrive no earlier than three hours before a long-haul flight or two hours before a domestic flight. Additional colleagues are available in check-in areas to assist and help minimise disruption. "We apologise for any inconvenience." Collins Aerospace said: "We have become aware of a cyber-related disruption to our MUSE software in select airports. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore full functionality to our customers as quickly as possible. "The impact is limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop and can be mitigated with manual check-in operations. We will share more details as they are available." Brussels and Berlin airports have also confirmed flights have been disrupted, warning passengers to check with their airline before travelling. Brussels Airport confirmed automated check-in systems have completely failed, meaning only manual check-ins are currently available.

