A fire has caused thousands of journeys to be disrupted. Picture: @Pramstead_

By Henry Moore

Thousands of journeys have been disrupted today after a fire near London Euston forced a major railway line to close.

The fire, which is now under control, erupted at around 9:30am on Friday at a commercial building on Regent's Park Road in Chalk Farm, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said. Some 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines attended the scene. The incident is causing disruption to Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway, London Overground and Southern services. Read more: Storm Chandra sweeps UK bringing travel disruption - as amber 'danger to life' warnings remain in place