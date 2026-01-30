Travel chaos as fire near Euston station halts thousands of journeys
Thousands of journeys have been disrupted today after a fire near London Euston forced a major railway line to close.
The fire, which is now under control, erupted at around 9:30am on Friday at a commercial building on Regent's Park Road in Chalk Farm, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
Some 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines attended the scene.
The incident is causing disruption to Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway, London Overground and Southern services.
New fire on/around Primrose Hill bridge - better avoid and find alternative routes!#PrimroseHill— Pramstead (@Pramstead_) January 30, 2026
@onthehillinfo @PrimroseHill_CC pic.twitter.com/UqexZ9Ur4f
Avanti West Coast services to London are reportedly being held at stations as far as Warrington, Cheshire.
Affected passengers are able to use their tickets on certain alternative routes.
No one was injured in the blaze, LFB confirmed.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.