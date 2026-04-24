Tube drivers walked out for 24 hours starting yesterday at midday.

Closed Russell Square station as London Underground drivers, represented by RMT union, continue their strike. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Londoners face continued travel chaos this morning as Tube drivers' 24-hour walkout enters its second day.

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Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) stopped work at noon yesterday for the second 24-hour strike this week. The strike affects the entire Tube network, with reduced service on most lines, causing significant disruption. Any services that do run will be less frequent, very busy, and might mean passengers are unable to board the first train. Read more: When will Tube strike end? London faces more travel misery Read more: Tube driver suspended for saying Jews ‘not safe’ on my Bakerloo line train

Staff at Farringdon Station direct commuters to an alternative entrance. Picture: Alamy

There is no service expected on the Piccadilly and Circle lines, on the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate or on the Central line between White City and Liverpool Street Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground, and tram services will be running normally on strike days. Passengers are encouraged to check their journey before travelling. The first strike led to widespread delays and disruption to Tube services across the capital, with some lines wholly or partly suspended while others had fewer services than normal. The RMT union is in dispute with London Underground over changes to the working week, including shift patterns.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at the Queen's park depot picket line. Picture: Alamy