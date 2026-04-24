Travel disruption in London as Tube strike continues
Tube drivers walked out for 24 hours starting yesterday at midday.
Londoners face continued travel chaos this morning as Tube drivers' 24-hour walkout enters its second day.
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Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) stopped work at noon yesterday for the second 24-hour strike this week.
The strike affects the entire Tube network, with reduced service on most lines, causing significant disruption.
Any services that do run will be less frequent, very busy, and might mean passengers are unable to board the first train.
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There is no service expected on the Piccadilly and Circle lines, on the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate or on the Central line between White City and Liverpool Street
Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground, and tram services will be running normally on strike days.
Passengers are encouraged to check their journey before travelling.
The first strike led to widespread delays and disruption to Tube services across the capital, with some lines wholly or partly suspended while others had fewer services than normal.
The RMT union is in dispute with London Underground over changes to the working week, including shift patterns.
RMT official Jared Wood said union members felt strongly about the issues at the heart of the dispute.
He said the row was not just about a four-day week, saying other issues were involved, such as the length of shifts and changes to annual leave.
He said: “TfL need to come forward with changes to their proposals for this dispute to be resolved.
“There is absolute unanimity among our members that we have to fight these proposals.”
Mr Wood said there was now “a lot of bad feeling” between the drivers and London Underground.
More 24-hour strikes are planned in May and June unless the row is resolved.
Pubs and restaurants fear losing trade this week because of the industrial action, as fewer workers than normal have travelled to offices.