Motorists are facing lengthy delays after one of Britain's busiest motorways was closed after lorry burst into flames in the middle of the carriageway.

The lorry fire erupted on the M25, considered one of the world's busiest ring-roads, closing an anticlockwise section of carriageway between Junction 30 for Lakeside and Junction 29 for Romford.

Emergency services say they responded to calls at around 12pm on Wednesday following reports of thick black smoke erupting from a vehicle on the carriageway.

One lane remains closed, with tailbacks impacting

It comes as temperatures across the UK are set to peak at around 34 degrees on Wednesday.

Read more: JD Vance's secret service entourage 'demanding villagers' social media details'

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper blame JD Vance visit for failed crops and filming disruption