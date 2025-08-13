Travel chaos as M25 closed after lorry bursts into flames on carriageway triggering lengthy delays
Motorists are facing lengthy delays after one of Britain's busiest motorways was closed after lorry burst into flames in the middle of the carriageway.
The lorry fire erupted on the M25, considered one of the world's busiest ring-roads, closing an anticlockwise section of carriageway between Junction 30 for Lakeside and Junction 29 for Romford.
Emergency services say they responded to calls at around 12pm on Wednesday following reports of thick black smoke erupting from a vehicle on the carriageway.
One lane remains closed, with tailbacks impacting
It comes as temperatures across the UK are set to peak at around 34 degrees on Wednesday.
Delays of around 60 minutes are expected, with diversions now in place, with lengthy tailbacks continuing around the M25.
Motorists heading to Gatwick Airport are advised to leave extra time before they travel.
According to National Highways, the incident is "expected to clear between 15:45 and 16:00".
It comes as Essex Fire and Rescue detailed that the plumes of black smoke rising from the lorry are linked to the vehicle's cargo.
"The lorry is carrying tyres, which are alight and are producing large amounts of smoke," the brigade said in a social media post.
A National Highways spokesperson said: "The M25 is now CLOSED anti-clockwise between J30 (DartCharge) and J29 (Romford) due to a vehicle fire.
"@ECFRS are working on scene to tackle the blaze.
"Delays of at least 30 minutes in the area.
"Diversion to follow.
"Normal traffic conditions are expected between 3.15pm and 3.30pm."