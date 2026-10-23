Travel chaos and tens of thousands without power as Brits brace for second storm
An amber weather warning for wind from Saturday into Sunday is in place and a second named storm is still to come.
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More than 15,000 homes remain without power as Storm Austen continues to cause chaos across the South West, with Brits bracing for further heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend amid a second storm.
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Storm Austen, the first named storm of the season, has brought severe conditions to parts of the South West, with a gust of 76mph recorded at St Mary’s Airport on the Isles of Scilly on Friday morning.
An amber weather warning for wind from Saturday into Sunday is in place and a second named storm, Storm Boelo, is still to come and is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain.
Along with the thousands of homes already without power, some flights have been cancelled, and a tree has blocked the trainline route to Stansted Airport.
Rail lines across western and northern Scotland will also close as Storm Boelo hits tomorrow, with gusts of up to 80mph predicted.
Earlier, the old Brighton pier partially collapsed into the sea and 31,000 homes were left without power.
In social media videos circulated on Friday, part of the historic structure could be seen falling into the sea as it was buffeted by tall stormy waves.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has warned that the UK could face “a winter of greater flooding” and said we are living in a world where “unexpected events” are “more and more common”.
Read more: Part of Brighton's historic West Pier collapses as storms bring heavy disruption
Read more: Amber weather warning issued as Storm Austen approaches
Austen hit the South West overnight and swept eastwards throughout Friday.
More than 31,000 homes were without power in the South West as of 3pm on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the National Grid earlier.
They also confirmed that engineers had restored power to more than 52,000 properties since Storm Austen began.
A power cut in Sussex has led to the loss of power in a reservoir in the area, a water company said.
Southern Water said it is deploying tankers to inject water in the network in the meantime and are arranging bottled water deliveries for customers in the affected area as a precaution.
National Rail said on Friday evening that a tree was blocking a railway line at Stansted Mountfitchet, leading to mass disruption on journeys to and from Stansted Airport.
The network has said that all tickets for disrupted journeys will be valid tomorrow, and have provided alternative routes on their website.
Andy Burnham was asked if the Government is playing catch-up with civil preparedness as he attended a summit organised to learn from the summer’s record wildfires.
Mr Burnham told reporters: “No, we are having the conversation with people about being better prepared because we’re living in a world where unexpected events seem to be becoming more and more common.
“Obviously weather events – and we’re in a situation today where the UK is facing storms, and obviously we feel for the people without power in Cornwall right now – it is just having those supplies in the house to get you through those moments.
“We are having that conversation about resilience. That’s why we’re holding this summit today, it’s why we’re putting the guidance out to the public.
“We potentially are facing a winter of greater flooding, so it’s about recognising all of those risks and taking action.”
A Government campaign aimed at urging people to stock supplies of food and essentials in case of multi-day emergencies made headlines overnight.
The Met Office had issued an amber warning for wind, covering Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly, which was in effect from 1am until 10am on Friday.