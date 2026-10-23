An amber weather warning for wind from Saturday into Sunday is in place and a second named storm is still to come.

Large waves and stormy seas in Portreath, Cornwall this Morning caused by strong winds and gusts of up to 76mph by Storm Austen. Picture: Keith Larby/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

More than 15,000 homes remain without power as Storm Austen continues to cause chaos across the South West, with Brits bracing for further heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend amid a second storm.

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Storm Austen, the first named storm of the season, has brought severe conditions to parts of the South West, with a gust of 76mph recorded at St Mary’s Airport on the Isles of Scilly on Friday morning. An amber weather warning for wind from Saturday into Sunday is in place and a second named storm, Storm Boelo, is still to come and is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain. Along with the thousands of homes already without power, some flights have been cancelled, and a tree has blocked the trainline route to Stansted Airport. Rail lines across western and northern Scotland will also close as Storm Boelo hits tomorrow, with gusts of up to 80mph predicted. Earlier, the old Brighton pier partially collapsed into the sea and 31,000 homes were left without power. In social media videos circulated on Friday, part of the historic structure could be seen falling into the sea as it was buffeted by tall stormy waves. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has warned that the UK could face “a winter of greater flooding” and said we are living in a world where “unexpected events” are “more and more common”. Read more: Part of Brighton's historic West Pier collapses as storms bring heavy disruption Read more: Amber weather warning issued as Storm Austen approaches

Pieces of the West Pier in Brighton falling off into the sea, as 31,000 homes have been left without power. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Austen hit the South West overnight and swept eastwards throughout Friday. More than 31,000 homes were without power in the South West as of 3pm on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the National Grid earlier. They also confirmed that engineers had restored power to more than 52,000 properties since Storm Austen began. A power cut in Sussex has led to the loss of power in a reservoir in the area, a water company said. Southern Water said it is deploying tankers to inject water in the network in the meantime and are arranging bottled water deliveries for customers in the affected area as a precaution.

Trees and telephone polls come crashing and falling down into houses and properties around Poole, Dorset due to Storm Austen. Picture: Jason Edwards/Alamy

National Rail said on Friday evening that a tree was blocking a railway line at Stansted Mountfitchet, leading to mass disruption on journeys to and from Stansted Airport. The network has said that all tickets for disrupted journeys will be valid tomorrow, and have provided alternative routes on their website. Andy Burnham was asked if the Government is playing catch-up with civil preparedness as he attended a summit organised to learn from the summer’s record wildfires.

Members of the public stand on rocks beside the breaking waves at Portland Bill, southern England. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/Getty