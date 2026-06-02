Travel chaos for commuters as strike by London Underground drivers begins
Tube services were affected early on Tuesday as RMT members mounted picket lines outside stations
The first of two 24-hour strikes by London Underground drivers has started, causing huge disruption to Tube services across the capital.
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Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out on Tuesday and will strike again on Thursday after last-ditch talks failed to resolve a dispute over the working week.
The two sides met for five hours on Monday, with the assistance of the conciliation service Acas, but the talks ended without any resolution.
Tube services were affected early on Tuesday as RMT members mounted picket lines outside stations.
Services were suspended on many lines, causing travel chaos for commuters and other travellers.
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Transport for London (TfL) warned passengers that during the strike action, no service is expected on the Circle line, Piccadilly line, the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate, and the Central line between White City and Liverpool Street.
Services are expected across all other Tube lines on both days, but there will be disruption to journeys and service levels will vary across the London Underground network.
On both days, there will be limited service before 6.30am and customers were advised to complete their journeys by 9pm.
Normal service is expected on Wednesday and Friday.
The union is opposed to a new four-day week because of the impact on the length of shifts and other issues.
An RMT spokesperson said: “Despite our best efforts in Acas talks, TfL have failed to provide assurances on our members deeply held concerns around fatigue, reduced flexibility, shift lengths and the impact these proposals could have in a safety-critical role like Tube driving.
“We remain available for meaningful talks, but strike action tomorrow will now go ahead.”
A TfL spokesperson said: “It is bitterly disappointing that despite five hours of meetings with the RMT at Acas and repeated assurances that the four-day working week proposals will remain voluntary, RMT has chosen to continue with its disruptive strike action. We will do all we can to provide as much service as possible during this action.”
A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “Nobody wants to see strike action – which has a serious impact on Londoners, businesses and commuters.
“The Mayor continues to urge the RMT and TfL to get around the table to resolve this matter, so we can avoid further disruption and keep London moving.”