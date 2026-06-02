Tube services were affected early on Tuesday as RMT members mounted picket lines outside stations

Commuters squeeze into busy train carriages as a strike by the RMT union begins on April 21, 2026 in London. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The first of two 24-hour strikes by London Underground drivers has started, causing huge disruption to Tube services across the capital.

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Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out on Tuesday and will strike again on Thursday after last-ditch talks failed to resolve a dispute over the working week. The two sides met for five hours on Monday, with the assistance of the conciliation service Acas, but the talks ended without any resolution. Tube services were affected early on Tuesday as RMT members mounted picket lines outside stations. Services were suspended on many lines, causing travel chaos for commuters and other travellers. Read more: 'I can't breathe': Bodycam clip shows officers handcuffing student as he lay dying on the floor Read more: 'Who can we tax in order to pay benefits to others': Labour minister's bleak assessment of backbenchers released

A printed Transport for London (TfL) customer notice inside a station advises passengers of upcoming RMT Tube driver strikes scheduled for Tuesday 2 June and Thursday 4 June. Picture: glosszoom/Alamy Live News

Transport for London (TfL) warned passengers that during the strike action, no service is expected on the Circle line, Piccadilly line, the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate, and the Central line between White City and Liverpool Street. Services are expected across all other Tube lines on both days, but there will be disruption to journeys and service levels will vary across the London Underground network. On both days, there will be limited service before 6.30am and customers were advised to complete their journeys by 9pm. Normal service is expected on Wednesday and Friday. The union is opposed to a new four-day week because of the impact on the length of shifts and other issues.