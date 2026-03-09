Travel disruption is expected to last throughout Monday after a fire broke out near Glasgow Central railway station.

National Rail said the station will remain closed with “no estimate on when the station will reopen” following the blaze at a vape shop in Union Street.

“We expect disruption to continue on routes to/from/through Glasgow Central until at least the end of the day,” National Rail said in a statement.

No trains will run to or from the high-level platforms at Scotland’s busiest station, while trains that run through the low-level platforms will not call at Glasgow Central.

Avanti West Coast advised passengers that an amended train service will run to Preston, Carlisle and Motherwell, “enabling customers to connect with trains to Edinburgh and local services to the Glasgow area”.

