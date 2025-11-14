Yellow weather warnings have come into force across parts of Wales, the Midlands, the South West ahead of amber warnings at midday

Covering parts of Wales, the Midlands, the South West, the South East and east of England, some areas can expect 80mm of rain, while part of Wales may be hit by 100-150mm. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Storm Claudia will set to bring torrential rain to some parts of England and Wales with 'do not travel' warnings issued - as disruption begins to spread across the UK travel network.

The Amber warnings for "persistent and heavy" rain come into force from midday on Friday - a warning that extends until the end of the day. Covering parts of Wales, the Midlands, the South West, the South East and east of England, some areas can expect 80mm of rain, while part of Wales may be hit by 100-150mm on the higher ground, or 50-75mm generally across the region, the Met Office warning says. Disruption has already been reported across the UK's rail network, with flooding closing rail lines connecting Exeter St Davids, delays and cancellations to Avanti West Coast services and speed restrictions across some ScotRail routes. TransPennine, Chiltern, London Northwestern and West Midlands services, with travellers urged to check before they travel. Rainy conditions are set to be "exacerbated" by strong easterly winds, as well as thunderstorms later on Friday, with the Met Office announcing a yellow rain warning is now in force across much of central/southern England and Wales. It comes as the Victoria Line was suspended on Friday morning, with the Northern Line and Mildmay line also carrying severe delays due to non-weather-related issues. Storm Claudia, named by the Spanish Meteorological Agency, has already brought heavy rain and strong winds to Spain and Portugal.

Storm Claudia arrives with heavy rain deluge, Teignmouth, Devon. Picture: Alamy

A separate yellow warning for rain covers much of England, from Cheshire and North Yorkshire to the south coast, for a 24-hour period from 6am on Friday, and a warning for winds of up to 70mph in some western areas of the UK is in place from noon until midnight. The Met Office said the weather may cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings. Travellers are urged to be cautious as a large swathe of central and southern England and Wales on Friday into Saturday will be soaked. The slow-moving downpours mean “some areas could see up to a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours”, according to Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert. He added: “Much of this will fall on saturated ground, increasing the chances of flooding and contributing to the amber warnings we have issued.

Storm Claudia has arrived and a yellow rain warning is now in force across much of central/southern England and Wales ⚠️



Take care if you are about to travel as flooding and disruption are possible



Amber warnings will also come into force later today as the rain turns heavier pic.twitter.com/j3utsv1Ri8 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 14, 2025

“Within the amber warning areas, some could see in excess of 150mm accumulate during the event, with 60-80mm fairly widely. “Gusty winds in the north-west of England and north-west Wales is an additional hazard, with 60-70mph gusts possible in exposed places within the warning area.” Unlike many named storms, Storm Claudia is not expected to directly cross the country, and instead will maintain its position in the West, the Met Office said. Floods minister Emma Hardy said: “As parts of the ountry are forecast to experience heavy rainfall, I recognise people will be concerned about the risk to their homes and livelihoods. “I am in regular contact with the Environment Agency on their response to the expected flooding who, alongside local authorities and the emergency services, are already taking action to keep communities safe.” The AA has advised against travelling in the “hazardous weather”, saying: “Safety comes first. Conditions may change quickly, so stay updated and make sure you’re prepared before you travel.”

Heavy Wet day and dark over the city centre as locals and the last of the tourists walk the city with promise of more to come. Picture: Alamy