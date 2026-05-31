Last ditch talks will be held on Monday in a bid to avert strikes by London Underground drivers in a dispute over the working week.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are planning to walk out on Tuesday and Thursday, threatening huge disruption to travel in the capital.

Transport for London (TfL) advised passengers to check before they travel if the strikes go ahead.

The strikes are in response to issues including a new four-day week which the union says its members do not agree with.

The drivers’ union Aslef has accepted the new arrangements.

Read more: Tube strikes over four day working week called off by London Underground drivers

Read more: TfL chiefs ‘don’t understand why strike is taking place’ as Londoners face commute misery