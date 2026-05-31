Travel chaos looms: Last-gasp talks to avert London Underground strikes next week
Last ditch talks will be held on Monday in a bid to avert strikes by London Underground drivers in a dispute over the working week.
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Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are planning to walk out on Tuesday and Thursday, threatening huge disruption to travel in the capital.
Transport for London (TfL) advised passengers to check before they travel if the strikes go ahead.
The strikes are in response to issues including a new four-day week which the union says its members do not agree with.
The drivers’ union Aslef has accepted the new arrangements.
Read more: Tube strikes over four day working week called off by London Underground drivers
Read more: TfL chiefs ‘don’t understand why strike is taking place’ as Londoners face commute misery
Claire Mann, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said: “We still believe that the points they have raised can be worked out in time, through more detailed discussions and we are continuing to talk to the union’s representatives to find a way to avoid disruption to London.”
A union spokesperson said: “Our members have raised serious concerns around fatigue, longer shifts, reduced flexibility and the impact these proposals could have in a safety-critical role.”
No service is expected on the Circle line, the Piccadilly line, the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate, and the Central line between White City and Liverpool Street, during the strikes.
Services will run on other tube lines on both days, TfL expects.
But it warns services will begin late and finish early, with limited services before 06:30.
TfL also advises that customers complete their journeys before 21:00.
The Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground, buses and tram services are expected to run normally during the strike, but are likely to be busy.