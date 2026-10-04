Brits to be able to use their face as their passport as new technology
Facial-recognition technology could eventually allow Brit travellers to pass through UK airport e-gates without showing their passports on arrival.
Facial-recognition technology could eventually allow Brit travellers to pass through UK airport e-gates without showing their passports on arrival.
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Passengers would still need a passport to check in and board their flight, but so-called “contactless borders” are reportedly due to launch at Birmingham and East Midlands airports in the coming weeks to help reduce queues.
The Times reported the technology could then be rolled out to e-gates across UK airports by early next year.
Phil Douglas, the director general of Border Force, told the paper that the move could speed up border control by 25 per cent.
“It will mean we have a more secure border and a much faster transit through the airport. It’s quicker, it’s more modern, it’s more secure,” he added.
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The paper reported that the current process, which aimed to quicken border checks, was regularly held up because of problems with the chip on the passport being dirty or people not placing their passports in the machine properly.
E-gates already operate at airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted, Birmingham and Edinburgh.
The system is initially expected to be available to British passport holders, although it could later be extended to eligible travellers of other nationalities with biometric passports.
The new system will only work for British passport holders, however the aim is to extend it to other nationalities who are allowed to use e-gates.
Currently those with biometric passports from Europe, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the US.