Facial-recognition technology could eventually allow Brit travellers to pass through UK airport e-gates without showing their passports on arrival.

Passengers would still need a passport to check in and board their flight, but so-called “contactless borders” are reportedly due to launch at Birmingham and East Midlands airports in the coming weeks to help reduce queues.

The Times reported the technology could then be rolled out to e-gates across UK airports by early next year.

Phil Douglas, the director general of Border Force, told the paper that the move could speed up border control by 25 per cent.

“It will mean we have a more secure border and a much faster transit through the airport. It’s quicker, it’s more modern, it’s more secure,” he added.

Read more: ‘AI is making me invisible’: Woman with facial paralysis says 'exclusionary' tech is leaving disabled people behind

Read more: Burnham under pressure to ‘save the day’ as a further 377 jobs at risk in Grangemouth