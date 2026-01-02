The first working Monday of the year will be one of the worst for breakdowns, drivers have been warned.

January 5 has been dubbed "manic Monday" by the AA which said motorists heading out to cars sat idle over Christmas can lead to a spike in calls for help.

Last year, the first working Monday saw 27% more breakdown requests compared to Monday February 3, the roadside assistance company said.

The most common issues drivers report after the festive period are cars not starting and flat tyres.

The company said more than 22 million car journeys are expected to take place on Monday, urging drivers to check their batteries and tyres beforehand.