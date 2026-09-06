Airlines are calling on the European Commission to extend the pause on EES (Entry/Exit System) in order to avoid long queues returning once more.

Rows of self-service EES (Entry/Exit System) kiosks remain unused at Malaga airport. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Travellers to EU countries could face renewed border queues as flexibility measures for the entry-exit system (EES) are to come to an end.

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People standing in long queue at Newcastle airport terminal waiting for check-in security clearance under the new EU Entry-Exit System. Picture: Alamy

Despite the upcoming deadline, numerous sources have indicated that some member states will not enforce biometric checks. Although Brussels has not officially extended the discretionary period, it appears that cross-Channel travellers to France will not face changes next week because of technical problems with the EES software. The technology, commissioned by French authorities, is still not working at the Eurotunnel, Port of Dover or Eurostar at London St Pancras - despite being very expensive for operators to procure. EES was originally planned to go live in 2022 but has been repeatedly delayed due to various problems - both technical and otherwise. It was officially launched in October 2025 and was supposed to be fully rolled out within six months.

Coaches queuing for their passengers to complete the EU entry-exit system (EES) checks at the Port of Dover in Kent back in May. Picture: Alamy