Travis Kelce says fiancee Taylor Swift has helped motivate him to return to the NFL after agreeing to a new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The tight end, 36, publicly considered retirement and was a free agent before informing the Chiefs on Monday that he intended to stay with the team he first joined in 2013.

Kelce, who has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs, said that Swift’s joy for her music helps inspire him to continue to play.

“We share the same love for what we do, and fortunately we’ve had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions,” Kelce said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Read more: Zendaya fuels Tom Holland marriage speculation as she appears wearing 'gold band' in Paris

Read more: Vicar defends church's devil-horned bench created in memory of Keith Flint