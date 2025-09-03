Taylor Swift shared the snaps last week. Picture: Instagram taylorswift

By Alice Padgett

Travis Kelce has broken his silence for the first time after his proposal to Taylor Swift was announced last week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Travis Kelce got down on one knee in his Missouri mansion to propose to the 'Cruel Summer' singer after their joint "New Heights" podcast taping. They announced the news on August 26, delighting fans across the globe with a series of images showing the pair in a loving embrace surrounded by pink and white flowers. Swift also shared a close-up shot of the huge engagement ring. The Kansas City Chiefs player took to the podcast, hosted with his brother Jason Kelce, to celebrate the news. Read More: Jennifer Aniston addresses plastic surgery rumours as star reveals the work she’s had done

The most requested “we gotta talk about it” of all time …



NEW EPISODE. TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/TV0YvexPZO — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 3, 2025

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, all the excitement that’s been going on," Travis said. “It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with."

It's expected that the NFL star will reveal more details about the proposal during the full episode. One image in the announcement revealed Swift's ring, which Page Six reported is an old mine brilliant-cut diamond in a gold bezel setting that Travis designed himself. Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, 74, revealed details from the first phone call with his son after the happy news. "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’ … they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful," told local outlet ABC 5 Cleveland. "So at that practice … I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."