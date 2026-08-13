The pair officially tied the knot on July 3 in the presence of hundreds of A-listers

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs in January 2025. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Travis Kelce has revealed that his star-studded wedding to Taylor Swift was "the best night of my life", in his first public comments since the huge event in New York City made headlines last month.

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The pair officially tied the knot on July 3 in the presence of hundreds of A-listers, with more than 1,000 friends and family in attendance. Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry were captured making their way to NYC's iconic Madison Square Garden venue on Friday, including Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, American Hustle star Bradley Cooper, Supermodel Gigi Hadid, Castaway star Tom Hanks, and comedian and Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen. Other notable guests included close friends Selena Gomez, Haim sisters Danielle, Este and Alana, and Sir Paul McCartney. Read more: Trump ally Karoline Leavitt to leave role as White House press secretary Read more: Nick Reiner accused of laying in wait ahead of parents' murder as he faces trial

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in 2024. Picture: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Neither Kelce nor Swift have spoken publicly about their wedding since then, prompting reporters to try to glean any information whilst the football player took questions during Kansas City Chiefs training camp in Missouri as the team prepares for the upcoming NFL season. “It was a fun off-season, man,” Kelce said. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.” He added that it was "a crazy night" full of celebration. Guests said the couple turned the famed sports venue - home of the New York Knicks - into a lavish garden setting. Signs were displayed outside the city-central venue, reading "JUST&T MARRIED!" after the pop star's publicist confirmed the union to the press.

The screens diplay "Just T&T Married!" outside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on July 3, 2026. Picture: Sara Konradi for The Washington Post via Getty Images