'Best night of my life': Travis Kelce shares first public comments about star-studded wedding to Taylor Swift
The pair officially tied the knot on July 3 in the presence of hundreds of A-listers
Travis Kelce has revealed that his star-studded wedding to Taylor Swift was "the best night of my life", in his first public comments since the huge event in New York City made headlines last month.
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The pair officially tied the knot on July 3 in the presence of hundreds of A-listers, with more than 1,000 friends and family in attendance.
Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry were captured making their way to NYC's iconic Madison Square Garden venue on Friday, including Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, American Hustle star Bradley Cooper, Supermodel Gigi Hadid, Castaway star Tom Hanks, and comedian and Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen.
Other notable guests included close friends Selena Gomez, Haim sisters Danielle, Este and Alana, and Sir Paul McCartney.
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Neither Kelce nor Swift have spoken publicly about their wedding since then, prompting reporters to try to glean any information whilst the football player took questions during Kansas City Chiefs training camp in Missouri as the team prepares for the upcoming NFL season.
“It was a fun off-season, man,” Kelce said. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”
He added that it was "a crazy night" full of celebration.
Guests said the couple turned the famed sports venue - home of the New York Knicks - into a lavish garden setting.
Signs were displayed outside the city-central venue, reading "JUST&T MARRIED!" after the pop star's publicist confirmed the union to the press.
The pop star wore a gown for the ceremony designed by Christian Dior, opting for custom Christian Louboutin shoes, with their iconic red soles, paired with Cartier jewellery for the ceremony.
“It’s kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, and the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married there,” Kelce said.
“We can thank the owners of MSG for allowing us to get the opportunity to do that, knowing we wanted a private event and everything. It was perfect."
He also voiced appreciation for the arena's air conditioning.
"The AC was cookin’ baby," he added. "That was the best part.”