Among the discoveries was a hoard of 179 silver pennies, likely buried on the eve of the Battle of Hastings in 1066

A record-breaking number of archaeological finds and treasure were discovered in Britain in 2024, "in large part" thanks to the metal detectorists who are responsible for the vast majority. Picture: British Museum/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Treasure hauls have hit record highs in Britain, as more people turn to metal detecting as a hobby.

Figures released by the British Museum show a massive spike in the number of finds reported by the public, with an all-time high reported in 2024. The percentage of archaeological finds found by the public accounts for 94 per cent of all discoveries. Metal detecting has surged in popularity in recent years, and the museum said the finds demonstrate the "vital contribution made by members of the public to documenting and preserving the nation's history". Among the discoveries made by detectorists was a hoard of 179 silver pennies, said to have been buried on the eve of the Battle of Hastings in 1066. Another amazing find was a complete copper-alloy Roman vehicle fitting, found by an enthusiast in Essex. Thought to date from between 43AD to 200AD, the fitting was likely attached to the body of a carriage or wagon or to the yoke which hitched draught animals to the vehicle.

Early Medieval assemblage, found in Wiltshire. Picture: British Museum/PA Wire

The latest annual figures for the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) show there were 79,616 finds recorded in 2024. This was up from 74,506 in 2023 and 53,490 in 2022. Meanwhile, 1,540 treasure cases were reported in England, Wales and Northern Ireland during 2024, the highest number recorded in a single year. The figure for 2023 was 1,377. The counties recording the most PAS finds were Norfolk (7,120), Suffolk (5,410), Lincolnshire (5,133) and Gloucestershire (5,034), all agricultural counties known to have a rich archaeological heritage. During the same period, Norfolk (138), Hampshire (110) and North Yorkshire (109) recorded the highest numbers of treasure finds.

More than 92 per cent of objects were recovered from cultivated land, where archaeological material is especially vulnerable to agricultural damage. Another find was an assemblage of early medieval precious metal objects found by detectorists in plough soil in Wiltshire, thought to form part of a high-status burial. The find includes a silver, gold and garnet bird’s head terminal with elephant ivory inlays, possibly from a drinking horn, several gold rings, and other metal objects. A follow-up excavation will be led by Cardiff University and the PAS. A spokesman for the British Museum said: “These record-breaking figures are due in large part to metal detectorists, who account for 94 per cent of recorded finds and demonstrate the vital contribution made by members of the public to documenting and preserving the nation’s history.”

Roman vehicle fittings AD 43 to 200, found by a detectorist in Essex. Picture: British Museum/PA Wire