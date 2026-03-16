Tommy Thompson, 73, ended up spending 10 years in jail because he refused to answer questions about “the greatest treasure in American history”, found on board the 1857 wreck of the SS Central America

Tommy Thompson, 73, ended up spending 10 years in jail because he refused to answer questions about “the greatest treasure in American history”. Picture: Handout

By Frankie Elliott

A treasure hunter who refused to tell police where he sold a collection of gold coins found in a shipwreck off the US coast has finally been released from prison.

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Tommy Thompson, 73, ended up spending 10 years in jail because he refused to answer questions about “the greatest treasure in American history”, found on board the 1857 wreck of the SS Central America. His silence cost him $1,000 (£755) a day and left him in prison far longer than the original two-year sentence. Read more: Trump says Nato faces ‘very bad future’ as US calls on allies to help secure Strait of Hormuz Read more: Dubai 'arrests survivors of Iranian drone strike after they sent images of explosion aftermath to loved ones'

Thompson is accused of making about $50m from the sale of the gold bars and coins brought up from the ocean floor. Picture: Getty

Thompson repeatedly claimed he was suffering from amnesia and his refusal to answer questions frustrated investors, who funded his trip to find gold on board the shipwreck. He discovered the ship in 1988, five years after he began the multi-million dollar search for it, 160 miles off the coast of South Carolina and 8,000ft below the surface. Thompson is accused of making about $50m from the sale of the gold bars and coins brought up from the ocean floor, while leaving nothing for those who funded his adventure. Having spent years on the run, Thompson was jailed for contempt of court before finally walking free last week. His claims of severe memory loss in 2016 were found to be false following a psychiatric evaluation. The trained engineer had been searching for lost treasures since his early 20s and was known to be a "technical whizz". He used his skills to build an unmanned submersible called Nemo, which had several computers and broadcast-quality cameras on board as well as thrusters and excavation tools. Thompson then took his creation out into the sea while posting himself on an old icebreaker ship floating above. After first relaying images of a giant rusty paddle wheel, the dust slowly settled to reveal a seabed "carpeted with gold". The SS Central America, a wooden-hulled steamship heading to New York from Panama carrying 578 passengers, had sunk in 1857 after being battered by a hurricane.

Gold bars taken from the SS Central America. Picture: Getty