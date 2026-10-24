Treasury adviser quits over claims entrepreneurship seen as a 'sideshow' by government
Alex Depledge said pouring taxpayer money into legacy industries whilst sidelining entrepreneurship was limiting economic growth.
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Alex Depledge has criticised the government for treating innovation like a "sideshow" rather than a serious means for economic growth.
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Ms Depledge entered the Treasury in June 2025 as an entrepreneurship adviser under then-chancellor Rachel Reeves, but is set to leave her post on Thursday.
The founder of property technology company Resi and Hassle.com said the government's decision to pour taxpayer money into legacy industries whilst sidelining entrepreneurship was a major factor limiting the UK's economic growth.
"Keeping scale-ups on the fringes underestimates the contribution of our greatest companies, and we need to support and develop them on British shores at all costs," she said.
Ms Depledge warned that by viewing entrepreneurship "on the margins of economic policy", the government limits ambition and "erodes confidence at every level".
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Depledge added that her appointment in 2025 by then-chancellor Rachel Reeves was not universally welcomed, which she largely attributed to her outspoken style, but added that officials warmed to her when they realised she was "actually quite competent".
Despite the development - as well as being asked to stay on when John Healey took over from Reeves in July - Depledge said that progress slowed and felt she had to re-hash many arguments already settled under the former chancellor.
The criticism comes despite the insistence of chancellor John Healy that he wants to "back business in Britain making a profit" as well as the entrepreneurs who "challenge the status quo".
The chancellor has already ruled out a hike in capital gains tax, which would disproportionately impact entrepreneurs, but there is a lack of clarity over the future of the entrepreneurs' relief - formally known as the Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR).
In the face of mounting concern, a group of entrepreneurs have written to Healey urging him to protect BADR, including names such as Shalini Khemka, Lord Howard Leigh and Andrew Brode.