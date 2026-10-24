Alex Depledge has criticised the government for treating innovation like a "sideshow" rather than a serious means for economic growth.

Ms Depledge entered the Treasury in June 2025 as an entrepreneurship adviser under then-chancellor Rachel Reeves, but is set to leave her post on Thursday.

The founder of property technology company Resi and Hassle.com said the government's decision to pour taxpayer money into legacy industries whilst sidelining entrepreneurship was a major factor limiting the UK's economic growth.

"Keeping scale-ups on the fringes underestimates the contribution of our greatest companies, and we need to support and develop them on British shores at all costs," she said.

Ms Depledge warned that by viewing entrepreneurship "on the margins of economic policy", the government limits ambition and "erodes confidence at every level".

Read more: The Budget: What can we expect?

Read more: Thousands of Oxford Street Christmas shoppers could have faces scanned by live facial recognition