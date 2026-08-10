The Treasury “materially contributed” to the death of a worker who killed herself the day after a meeting, by not telling her she would not lose her job if allegations were proven, an inquest heard.

Ms Crawford said “it was agreed by everybody that Chloe enjoyed her job”, she had a good work record and had not previously been subject to any workplace disciplinary proceedings.

Assistant coroner Anna Crawford said HM Treasury materially contributed to Ms Moffat’s death by not applying written disciplinary policy, which included informing her that the likely penalty if the allegations were proven was a written warning and not dismissal.

A spokesperson for the Treasury said they were “considering the findings carefully”.

Ms Moffat’s family said they will “continue to honour her memory and seek the changes needed to ensure that no other family suffers a similar loss”.

Chloe Moffat, 26, who was a personal assistant to a director at the Treasury, died on May 20 last year, the day after a meeting with managers in which she was told about allegations that she had shared sensitive confidential information, Surrey Coroner’s Court heard on Monday.

On May 19 Ms Moffat, from London, went to what she thought was a routine one-to-one meeting with her line manager, and a more senior manager was also present, the inquest heard.

She was told of allegations that she had shared sensitive personal information about colleagues, which she had obtained as part of her job role, within the office.

Ms Moffat denied the allegations.

She was informed that no final decision had been taken as to how the allegations would be handled but that it may be by way of a formal investigation or disciplinary meeting.

She asked if she would lose her job and the senior manager said “she could not predict the outcome at this stage”, Ms Crawford said.

She was told they were temporarily removing her access to the director’s email inbox.

Ms Moffat was shocked and upset during the meeting, the senior manager left, and Ms Moffat cried before composing herself, and it was agreed she did not have to work for the rest of the day, Ms Crawford said.

She texted a friend saying she thought she was going to be fired, then spoke to her mother on the phone, who tried to reassure her, and it was decided Ms Moffat would go and stay at her parents’ house.

The next day Ms Moffat took her own life.

The allegations were first drawn to the attention of Ms Moffat’s line manager and the more senior manager on May 8, and they took time to read the policy, however the senior manager described it as “high level”, Ms Crawford said.

There were then a number of email exchanges between the managers and HR advisers.

Ms Crawford said if the written policy had been followed, that instead of attending the meeting on May 19, Ms Moffat would have been sent a letter setting out the details and would have been advised that the likely penalty, if proved, would be a written warning.

Ms Crawford recorded a conclusion of suicide and made a short narrative that HM Treasury “materially contributed” to Ms Moffat’s death by not applying written disciplinary policy, in that they did not inform her that the likely penalty if the allegations were proven was a written warning and not dismissal.

During the inquest, evidence was heard that the information fact-finding meeting was not a one-off and was standard practice at HM Treasury and across other departments, which was a “matter of concern”, Ms Crawford said.

Ms Crawford said she would be sending a prevention of future deaths report to HM Treasury, the head of the civil service and to Acas.

In a statement to the press, Ms Moffat’s family said: “Chloe was a bright, caring and talented young woman who loved her family, her friends and her work.”

The statement added: “We continue to believe that HM Treasury failed in its duty of care towards Chloe.

“At a time when she needed support, reassurance and fair treatment, she was left frightened, isolated and convinced that her career and reputation had been destroyed.”

It said: “Our hope has always been that some good can come from this tragedy. We therefore welcome any recommendations made by the coroner aimed at preventing other families from experiencing the heartbreak that we have endured.

“We hope that a prevention of future deaths report will lead to meaningful changes in how disciplinary processes are conducted and how employees’ welfare is safeguarded.

“Nothing will bring Chloe back. She was a much-loved daughter, sister and friend, and the loss we feel every day is immeasurable. We will continue to honour her memory and seek the changes needed to ensure that no other family suffers a similar loss.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We continue to mourn Chloe’s passing as a colleague and friend. Our thoughts remain with her family and friends.

“We take the coroner’s concerns extremely seriously and recognise it is important to act quickly. We are now considering the findings carefully.

“We have introduced improvements to guidance, support and wellbeing arrangements but recognise we must continue to take action to prevent this happening again.”

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