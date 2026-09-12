The Government has also agreed to make it clearer that student loan terms and conditions can change, after the Commons Treasury Committee warned that the way the loans were presented amounted to mis-selling.

The move comes after the Commons Treasury Committee issued a warning that the way the loans had been presented amounted to mis-selling. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The Treasury has said it has not ruled out scrapping the threshold freeze for graduates repaying their student loans.

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The Government has also agreed to make it more transparent that the terms and conditions of a student loan can be changed, adding that all aspects of the finance system are kept under review. The move comes after the Commons Treasury Committee issued a warning that the way the loans had been presented amounted to mis-selling. Ministers have faced growing criticism over their management of repayment terms for graduates, particularly those who took out “Plan 2” loans. Plan 2 loans affect those who took out these loans between September 1 2012 and July 31 2023 in England. Graduates are expected to be left worse off as a consequence, as the threshold would have otherwise risen with inflation. Read more: Reform proposes scrapping student loans for EU students while urging Brits not to get 'ripped off' by university Read more: Student loans are a 'national scandal' which are 'holding young people back,' former Scottish Tory tells LBC

Members of the National Union of Students, dressed as sharks and wearing masks of Chancellor Rachel Reeves, outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Alamy

When they were introduced in 2010, the Plan 2 loan threshold was intended to increase with inflation each year. However, it has been frozen on numerous occasions since 2016. The Treasury Committee encouraged ministers in July to commit to reversing the freeze at the next Budget this autumn, in a published report. In response to the report, the Government said it “recognises” the cost-of-living challenges that many graduates face and “understands concerns” about the effects of repayment terms. “We keep all aspects of the student finance system under review,” it continued. “Decisions on student loan repayment arrangements must be considered alongside wider fiscal priorities, the long-term sustainability of the higher education funding system, and the need to ensure value for money for taxpayers. “Any significant changes require careful consideration of their impacts on borrowers, taxpayers and public finances. “The Government will continue to consider opportunities to ensure the fairness of the student finance system for borrowers, taxpayers and public finances.” Chair of the Treasury Committee Dame Meg Hillier urged the Chancellor to use the approaching Budget to “give graduates some much-needed breathing space”. The Government also recognised “more can be done” to support those taking out the loan to understand the system, and revealed new guidance will make “more prominent” the fact that regulations may be updated by Government and Parliament.

Representatives from National Union of Students (NUS) and Organise hand over petitions calling for student loan reform, in March. Picture: Getty