The Treasury will insure the Bayeux Tapestry for an estimated £800 million while it is on loan to the British Museum next year.

This will cover the 70-metre tapestry, which depicts the 1066 Norman invasion and Battle of Hastings, for damage or loss during its transfer from France and while it is on display.

The Treasury will back the cover under the Government Indemnity Scheme – an alternative to commercial insurance that allows art and cultural objects to be shown in the UK.

The Financial Times reported the Treasury had provisionally approved an estimated valuation for the tapestry, which is more than 900 years old.

The final valuation is expected to be around £800 million, according to the newspaper.

An HM Treasury spokesperson said: “The Government Indemnity Scheme is a long-standing scheme that allows museums and galleries to borrow high value works for major exhibitions, increasing visitor numbers and providing public benefits.

“Without this cover, public museums and galleries would face a substantial commercial insurance premium, which would be significantly less cost effective.”