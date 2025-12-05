As part of its election manifesto, Labour pledged to place a cap on leasehold homeowners' charges, preventing freeholders from raising ground rents by more than £250 a year

Labour’s pledge to cap onerous ground rents for leasehold homeowners at no more than £250 a year is facing being cut after treasury officials intervened. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

A rift has opened between the Government and the Treasury over proposed plans to cap onerous ground rents for existing leaseholders.

As part of its election manifesto, Labour pledged to place a cap on leasehold homeowners' charges, preventing freeholders from raising ground rents by more than £250 a year. But Treasury officials have looked to intervene and are pushing for the plans to be dropped because it would affect pension funds that own freehold properties.

The former deputy prime minister is understood to be determined to see that the Government follows through on its manifesto commitment to tackle unregulated and unaffordable ground rents. Picture: Getty

Campaigners fear the delays mean the long-awaited changes to leasehold reforms will never actually go through. They say a failure to cap ground rent would "break election promises" and be an “outrageous betrayal” of millions of voters. The reforms were originally brought forward by former housing secretary Angela Rayner, who is "determined" to see that the Government follows through on its manifesto commitment. A source close to the former deputy prime minister told The i Paper: "We promised to sweep away the feudal leasehold system, not prop it up, and she stands firm on that. "This comes down to a question of whose side we are on. It’s core to tackling the cost of living, and now is not the time to buckle." Former Conservative housing secretary Michael Gove backed Rayner's efforts to tackle unregulated and unaffordable ground rents, saying she was “quite right to press this point”. He added that Steve Reed, her replacement, “must not back down”. Ground rents on new-build leasehold properties were scrapped by the previous Conservative government under the Leasehold Reform Act 2022.

Former Conservative housing secretary Michael Gove backed Rayner’s efforts. Picture: Getty

Labour promised to go further and provide support for renters in existing leasehold homes whose charges were not addressed. Ministers sought to cap what freeholders could charge to a maximum of £250 a year - a figure Treasury officials are pushing back on. Figures show there are almost five million leasehold homes. Under the current system, a block of flats can be owned by a freeholder landlord. Many of these are major institutional investors, others are backed by pension funds. The Residential Freehold Association – the trade body for freeholders – estimates pension funds prop up more than £15 billion in residential ground rents, with the total value of investment in UK ground rents through to be closer to £30 billion. In recent years, leaseholders have been forced into financial ruin by expensive ground rents, which sometimes run into thousands of pounds. These extortionate rates make it near impossible for the holders to sell the property. Leaseholders must pay ground rent on top of a service charge and their mortgages.

Housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook has also pledged to move away from the leasehold system to a commonhold system,. Picture: Alamy