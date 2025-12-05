Treasury accused of derailing Labour’s pledge to cap 'unaffordable' ground rents
As part of its election manifesto, Labour pledged to place a cap on leasehold homeowners' charges, preventing freeholders from raising ground rents by more than £250 a year
A rift has opened between the Government and the Treasury over proposed plans to cap onerous ground rents for existing leaseholders.
But Treasury officials have looked to intervene and are pushing for the plans to be dropped because it would affect pension funds that own freehold properties.
Campaigners fear the delays mean the long-awaited changes to leasehold reforms will never actually go through.
They say a failure to cap ground rent would "break election promises" and be an “outrageous betrayal” of millions of voters.
The reforms were originally brought forward by former housing secretary Angela Rayner, who is "determined" to see that the Government follows through on its manifesto commitment.
A source close to the former deputy prime minister told The i Paper: "We promised to sweep away the feudal leasehold system, not prop it up, and she stands firm on that.
"This comes down to a question of whose side we are on. It’s core to tackling the cost of living, and now is not the time to buckle."
Former Conservative housing secretary Michael Gove backed Rayner's efforts to tackle unregulated and unaffordable ground rents, saying she was “quite right to press this point”.
He added that Steve Reed, her replacement, “must not back down”.
Ground rents on new-build leasehold properties were scrapped by the previous Conservative government under the Leasehold Reform Act 2022.
Labour promised to go further and provide support for renters in existing leasehold homes whose charges were not addressed.
Ministers sought to cap what freeholders could charge to a maximum of £250 a year - a figure Treasury officials are pushing back on.
Figures show there are almost five million leasehold homes.
Under the current system, a block of flats can be owned by a freeholder landlord. Many of these are major institutional investors, others are backed by pension funds.
The Residential Freehold Association – the trade body for freeholders – estimates pension funds prop up more than £15 billion in residential ground rents, with the total value of investment in UK ground rents through to be closer to £30 billion.
In recent years, leaseholders have been forced into financial ruin by expensive ground rents, which sometimes run into thousands of pounds.
These extortionate rates make it near impossible for the holders to sell the property.
Leaseholders must pay ground rent on top of a service charge and their mortgages.
Some have complex and difficult leases that allow freeholders to double ground rent every ten years, causing bills to run into tens of thousands of pounds over time.
Labour have been looking at capping what freeholders can charge at a maximum of £250 a year.
Its forthcoming Leasehold and Commonhold Bill aims to address the confusing legislation, but it is now unclear when this will be announced.
Housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook has also pledged to move away from the leasehold system to a commonhold system, where flat owners collectively own and manage the building their homes are in.
But if a promise to cap ground rents is scrapped, experts say this transition will be drastically watered down.
One expert said: “Higher ground rents will make it more expensive for leaseholders to move to commonhold and, in some cases, it will simply be unaffordable – so it won’t happen.”
The Treasury declined to comment.
A housing ministry spokesperson said: “Far too many leaseholders face unregulated and unaffordable ground rent charges.
“We will legislate to address this and we’ll set out further details in due course.”