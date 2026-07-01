The test was abandoned in 2019 after a review advised it created a "hurdle" for ethnic minority candidates

The numerical test was scrapped from the Treasury's application process in 2019. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The Treasury has abandoned numeracy reasoning tests from its graduate scheme recruitment process in a bid to improve diversity.

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The numerical test was scrapped from the Treasury's application process in 2019 after it was found to have an "adverse impact" on ethnic minority candidates. Treasury papers obtained by the Spectator magazine via Freedom of Information requests reportedly revealed that the test was abandoned following a review of its policy adviser graduate programme in 2019. The measure led to an increase in the number of ethnic minority candidates passing the application process in 2020. According to minutes from an internal governance board meeting, the test created a "hurdle" for ethnic minority candidates and removing it would lead to more diverse candidates at the assessment centre.

The numerical test was scrapped from the Treasury's application process in 2019 after it was found to have an "adverse impact" on ethnic minority candidates. Picture: Alamy

It said the requirement of two tests created an additional "hurdle" for candidates to jump over and another opportunity for applicants to be "sifted out". Zubir Ahmed, a Labour MP who is reportedly Andy Burnham's top pick for health secretary, said the policy was "insane" and "helps no one." Jack Rankin, Conservative MP for Windsor, said the measure was "through the looking glass stuff". Attempts to design the recruitment process to boost diversity continued in the following years. In 2024, the Treasury removed its verbal reasoning test in the wake of a report by recruitment consultancy Rare, which advised that ethnic minority candidates "tend to struggle with verbal testing in particular”. It was replaced with situational judgement testing, with candidates presented with workplace scenarios and asked to rank the best responses from a list provided.

I'm sorry but this is insane and helps no one. https://t.co/Ch2t817uN6 — Dr Zubir Ahmed MP (@zubirahmed) June 30, 2026