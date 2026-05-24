Chief Secretary to the Treasuring Darren Jones has defended MPs' right to drink in the House of Commons following claims elected politicians regularly drink before key votes.

Mr Jones, MP for Bristol North West, insisted fellow MPs have the right to drink at one of several Commons bars because they are 'office workers' and 'not conducting open heart surgery’.

"I'm not someone that frequents the pubs in the House of Commons very often," Mr Jones told LBC.

"I suppose the point is that there are sometimes votes that go very late into the night. You know, 10pm or 11pm at night. It's not every day. It's often on a Monday - and it's not every Monday."

"I don't have a problem when MPs are on the estate until 10 or 11 o' clock at night, having a glass of wine with their dinner. I mean, I don't think that's a problem in the South.

It comes after Green Party MP Hannah Spencer raised concerns over the appropriateness of drinking during the working day and "before votes" during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday.

The comments appeared to rile fellow MPs as she tackled parliament’s drinking culture head on.

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