The Government has reportedly been drawing up plans to deduct tax for self-employed workers each month based on the previous year's earnings

Lucy Rigby. Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury has denied reports that self-employed people could be forced to pay tax monthly on unearned income.

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"Everything to do with HMRC is the work of my colleague, the Exchequer Secretary," she told Tom. "He has been doing some really key things to try and ensure that HMRC works more efficiently and more effectively, and importantly, for people right across the country, is easier to engage with." Experts told the Telegraph that the tax changes would have disrupted cash flow for self-employed people because of the unpredictable nature of their income. Zena Hanks, a partner at accountancy firm, Saffery said: "For the self‑employed, this is going to cause huge disruption to cash flow.

Ms Reeves is expected to argue during a speech at Mansion House later today that she has left the economy in a better place. Picture: Alamy

“The principles are sound, ensuring tax is paid closer to income being received, but you can’t predict future income easily.” Currently, self‑employed taxpayers make payments on account in January and July based on the previous year’s tax bill. The proposed changes would have forecast their tax liability based on the previous year's tax bill and split the payments into monthly instalments. It would risk leaving some people with seasonal income fluctuations forced to pay tax during periods with little or no earnings.

Ms Rigby was also asked about whether MPs had enough security, after former MP Ann Widdecombe was allegedly murdered at home last Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Ms Rigby was also asked by Tom about whether Rachel Reeves had been a successful Chancellor. Ms Reeves is expected to argue during a speech at Mansion House later today that she has left the economy in a better place than she found it in, in a last-ditch attempt to keep her job under incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Defending her record, Ms Rigby claimed the Chancellor had "stabilised" the economy - although she stopped short of answering directly when asked if Ms Reeves had a legacy to be proud of. "Think about what she inherited and that chaos, the people in my constituency whose mortgages were going through the roof.

Lucy Rigby has served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury since May 2026. Picture: Alamy

"She's stabilised the economy. She's brought about that really important stability that's seen levels of private investment go up." However, she admitted that the government "need to go much further in strengthening our economy. My point is that progress has been made over the last two years in each of the ways that I've been setting out." She was also asked by Tom if more money needed to be spent on MPs' security, following the alleged murder of former MP Ann Widdecombe in her home in Dartmoor last Thursday. The Treasury official described the growing need for more security as "deeply troubling".

Ms Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor at about 11.40am on Thursday after sustaining serious injuries. Picture: Alamy