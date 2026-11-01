In 2024, Labour committed to closing the gap between the adult minimum wage and pay for 18 to 20-year-olds

By Rebecca Henrys

Chief Treasury Secretary Emma Reynolds has refused to commit to equalising the minimum wage, just days after Burnham's first Budget - and despite it being one of Labour's key election pledges.

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Ms Reynolds was grilled by LBC's Ben Kentish on Sunday after she was unable to back her party's own policy on the minimum wage. In 2024, Labour committed to closing the gap between the adult minimum wage and pay for 18 to 20-year-olds. The blanket 3.9 per cent increase announced in this week's Budget had prompted questions about Labour’s promise to equalise minimum wage pay for younger workers. Unions have previously expressed concerns over such a delay, with Labour MP today speaking of a "trade-off" that has to happen. Read more: Burnham warned formal apology for slavery will open door to reparations demands Read more: Unrest across Europe as shops looted in Germany and violent scenes in France as policeman 'set on fire'

Treasury Secretary refuses to commit to equalising minimum wage by next election - as Labour accused of breaking manifesto pledge. Picture: LBC

She told Ben: "Since the election we have reduced the gap by a third between the minimum wage for young people as you've talked about and that for those over the age of 21. "But as the Chancellor has rightly said, there is a trade-off here and a balance between people's wages and the cost of doing business." Chancellor John Healey has refused to say whether Labour will meet its manifesto pledge to ensure younger workers on the minimum wage are paid the same as others by the next election.

Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey holds the red Budget box outside 11 Downing Street ahead of the announcement of the Autumn Budget. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

He told the BBC that the Government would “take it one step at a time” and signalled that the promise to end “discriminatory age bands” might be delayed. The Chancellor added that he had accepted the recommendations of the Low Pay Commission and raised both the national minimum wage and national living wage. Ms Reynolds continued to reaffirm what Mr Healey said about taking it step by step. "As the Chancellor said, we will do this in a careful way and we'll do it step by step," she told LBC. "I'm not going to get ahead of that. We've already closed the gap. We will continue to make progress but we will do so with the economic conditions and the circumstances in mind.