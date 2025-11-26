In a shambolic error, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) leaked its assessment of the Chancellor's fiscal plans 30 minutes before she was due to unveil them in the House of Commons.

By Frankie Elliott

Rachel Reeves' Budget announcement was plunged into chaos today after the Treasury watchdog accidentally published the details before the Chancellor stood up.

In a shambolic error, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) leaked its assessment of Ms Reeves's fiscal plans 30 minutes before she was due to unveil them in the House of Commons. The documents, which were revealed just minutes after Ms Reeves brandished her red box outside 11 Downing Street, showed that tax is due to rise by £26 billion, with thresholds frozen for another three years. Read more: Rachel Reeves admits Britain is 'angry' as she prepares to deliver Budget tax hikes Read more: Farmers descend on London in tractors for Budget day protest despite Met Police ban

Sir Keir Starmer refused to say whether he would order an investigation into budget leaks ahead of Rachel Reeves’ announcement. Picture: Alamy

The figures are not meant to be officially published until the Chancellor has formally announced her speech. The OBR assessment read: "A set of personal tax changes which increase receipts by £14.9 billion in 2029-30, including: freezing personal tax and employer National Insurance contributions (NICs) thresholds for three years from 2028-29, which raises £8.0 billion." Other points leaked by the OBR included Freeze in income tax thresholds: Rachel Reeves’ Budget will extend the existing freezes to personal tax thresholds for another three years until 2030-31, the Office for Budget Responsibility’s published forecast document shows. Two child benefit cap scrapped: The two-child benefit cap is being removed at an estimated cost of £3 billion by 2029-30, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. Salary sacrifice pension contributions taxed: National Insurance will be charged on salary-sacrificed pension contributions above an annual £2,000 threshold from April 2029, raising £4.7 billion, the Office for Budget Responsibility said. Mansion tax: A high-value council tax surcharge on properties worth over £2 million is set to raise £0.4 billion in 2029-30, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. Lower growth forecast long term: The Office for Budget Responsibility has increased its forecast for economic growth this year from 1% to 1.5% but downgraded its forecasts for the following four years.

The OBR has since apologised for the blunder and launched an investigation into the "technical error". The watchdog said in a statement: "A link to our economic and fiscal outlook document went live on our website too early this morning. It has been removed. “We apologise for this technical error and have initiated an investigation into how this happened.“We will be reporting to our oversight board, the Treasury, and the Commons Treasury Committee on how this happened, and we will make sure this does not happen again. "Our economic and fiscal outlook and supporting documents will be released when the Chancellor has finished her speech." Footage from the Commons appeared to show the moment Ms Reeves was made aware of the leak, when she was handed a phone by minister Torsten Bell. Before starting her Budget speech, Ms Reeves said the early release of the OBR’s forecasts before she delivered her Budget was “deeply disappointing”. She told the Commons: “It is my understanding that the Office for Budget Responsibility’s economic and financial outlook was released on their website before this statement. "This is deeply disappointing and a serious error on their part. The Office for Budget Responsibility have already made a statement, taking full responsibility for their breach.”

