The Treasury “materially contributed” to Ms Moffat’s death, the inquest heard

Chloe Moffat, 26, died on May 20 last year, the day after a meeting with managers in which she was told about allegations that she had shared sensitive confidential information. Picture: Anne Moffat

By Rebecca Henrys

A Treasury employee who took her own life the day after a meeting with management was the subject of a “vexatious” complaint, her mother said.

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Chloe Moffat, 26, died on May 20 last year, the day after a meeting with managers in which she was told about allegations that she had shared sensitive confidential information, Surrey Coroner’s Court heard earlier this week. The Treasury “materially contributed” to Ms Moffat’s death, the inquest heard, by not applying written disciplinary policy, which included informing her that the likely penalty if the allegations were proven was a written warning and not dismissal. Anne Moffat said her daughter, who was a personal assistant to a director at the Treasury, had been “happy as Larry” in the role. Read more: Treasury ‘materially contributed’ to worker’s death by not following policy Read more: Zero hours contract ban could cost employers up to £3 billion a year

A Treasury employee who killed herself the day after a meeting with management was the subject of a “vexatious” complaint, her mother said. Picture: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

She told The Times: “She was so happy working there, absolutely happy. She was ready for a promotion and then there were some allegations made and Chloe denied them. “(They were made by) anonymous witnesses and, as far as we understand, they were always going to be anonymous, so they could never have given a statement. “We know what the allegations were about — it was no more than office gossip, I’m sure it was all vexatious, sadly. It wasn’t dealt with according to policy, as the coroner said. “They do bonuses in the Treasury at the end-of-year performance review… she’d actually just been awarded one, but she didn’t know about it. She was as happy as Larry and had no history of mental health illness."

Chloe Moffat, 26, died on May 20 last year, the day after a meeting with managers in which she was told about allegations that she had shared sensitive confidential information. Picture: Anne Moffat

Assistant coroner Anna Crawford said HM Treasury materially contributed to Ms Moffat’s death by not applying written disciplinary policy. Ms Crawford said “it was agreed by everybody that Chloe enjoyed her job”, she had a good work record and had not previously been subject to any workplace disciplinary proceedings. On May 19, Ms Moffat, from London, went to what she thought was a routine one-to-one meeting with her line manager, and a more senior manager was also present, the inquest heard. She was told of allegations that she had shared sensitive personal information about colleagues, which she had obtained as part of her job role, within the office. Ms Moffat denied the allegations. She was informed that no final decision had been taken as to how the allegations would be handled but that it may be by way of a formal investigation or disciplinary meeting.

HM Coroner's Court Surrey. Picture: Alamy