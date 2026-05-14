Millions of people in UK towns and cities are living in “tree deserts”, with not enough trees to protect them from air pollution, heat, stress and ill health, campaigners warn.

Trees in urban areas can provide shade and cooling in increasingly hot summers and reduce worsening flooding as the climate changes, cut air pollution, and alleviate stress and depression, the Woodland Trust said.

They can also boost wildlife, improve house prices and business investment, and create places where people want to live and work and can have healthy, active lifestyles, the charity said.

But the trust warns many towns and cities do not have enough tree cover in residential areas to meet the needs of their communities, putting them at risk of ill health, pollution and environmental harm.

It said there are stark inequalities in access to the benefits communities get from urban trees, with a north-south divide across the UK.

The Woodland Trust has drawn up “tree equity” scores, which look at the existing tree canopy cover in neighbourhoods, and cross-reference it with population density, local environmental conditions such as heat and air pollution, and social factors including deprivation, health inequalities and age.

These neighbourhood scores show where people do not have enough trees to meet their needs, rather than simply low or high tree cover.

The trust has used the data to highlight the towns and cities where the greatest proportion of people are living in neighbourhoods with “critically low” tree equity scores.

The analysis reveals 15 of the 20 worst-performing towns and cities for tree equity are in the north of England, and the north-east of England has no towns or cities in the top performing 100, the data show.