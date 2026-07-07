Millions in UK living in 'tree deserts' as new £2.5m scheme announced to plant trees in parks, playgrounds and orchards
Communities can access up to £40,000 to plant trees in parks and playgrounds or orchards, as part of a £2.5 million Government-backed scheme.
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The “trees outside woodland” fund, a collaboration between environmental charity the Tree Council and the Environment Department (Defra), has reopened for a second year with the Government doubling funding for local authorities and charities to lead projects to establish more trees.
It comes amid increasing calls to plant trees to create shading in towns and cities in ever-hotter summers, improve mental health and air quality, and reduce flood risk.
The Woodland Trust has warned that millions of people across the UK live in “tree deserts” without enough tree cover to protect them from heat and other issues such as air pollution, stress and ill health.
The £2.5 million fund offers grants of between £10,000 and £40,000 for schemes to establish trees, hedgerows and orchards in England, to boost wildlife, improve air quality and the environment and reduce flooding.
The focus is on establishing trees in places people will encounter them in their daily lives, such as parks, playgrounds and streets, the Tree Council said.
Their hief executive Sara Lom said: “In its 2025/26 launch year, the Tree Council was able to work with communities to plant 175,000 trees across 2,645 sites.
“These trees will bring shade for park visitors, help improve people’s mental health, and reduce the risks of flash flooding.
“They will create homes for birds, insects and small mammals and corridors for foraging bats and hedgehogs, and the orchards will provide nectar for pollinators as well as future fruit for residents.
“Equitable access to trees and green spaces is vital.
“It’s so important we bring more trees to the places where people live.”
'Real difference'
Nature Minister Mary Creagh said: “The Trees Outside Woodland Fund brings trees closer to people, boosting access to nature and the benefits that brings.
“Too many communities can’t easily access green spaces which is why we are investing over a billion pounds in tree planting and habitat restoration over the course of this Parliament.
“This money will make a real difference to people’s lives and help deliver our manifesto commitment to create three new national forests,” she said.
The first year of the scheme funded projects ranging from helping Avebury Manor Garden in Wiltshire become more climate-resilient following severe flooding to programmes to boost canopy cover in tree-deficient areas in Lancashire and Doncaster, and revive traditional orchards in Worcestershire.