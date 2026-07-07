Communities can access up to £40,000 to plant trees in parks and playgrounds or orchards, as part of a £2.5 million Government-backed scheme.

The “trees outside woodland” fund, a collaboration between environmental charity the Tree Council and the Environment Department (Defra), has reopened for a second year with the Government doubling funding for local authorities and charities to lead projects to establish more trees.

It comes amid increasing calls to plant trees to create shading in towns and cities in ever-hotter summers, improve mental health and air quality, and reduce flood risk.

The Woodland Trust has warned that millions of people across the UK live in “tree deserts” without enough tree cover to protect them from heat and other issues such as air pollution, stress and ill health.

The £2.5 million fund offers grants of between £10,000 and £40,000 for schemes to establish trees, hedgerows and orchards in England, to boost wildlife, improve air quality and the environment and reduce flooding.

The focus is on establishing trees in places people will encounter them in their daily lives, such as parks, playgrounds and streets, the Tree Council said.