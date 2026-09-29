Trent Alexander-Arnold starred as England got their Nations League campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over 10-man Czechia. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Trent Alexander-Arnold starred as England got their Nations League campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over 10-man Czechia.

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The Real Madrid full-back has long been overlooked for the Three Lions, but proved his worth as he provided a fantastic cross to Anthony Gordon in the second half to give England the lead. Pavel Sulc’s first-half sending-off after a VAR review of his clumsy challenge on Elliot Anderson took the sting out of the initially lively hosts. After Gordon's opener, captain Harry Kane fired the second in Prague to banish the woes of his missed penalty in the 2-3 loss against Spain at Wembley on Saturday. The sporting world was rocked in the hours before kick-off in Prague by the news that Manchester City had been found guilty of all charges related to breaches of Premier League financial rules.

Harry Kane fired the second in Prague to banish the woes of his missed penalty in the 2-3 loss against Spain. Picture: Getty

Nico O’Reilly missed Tuesday’s trip to Czechia through injury but City team-mates Marc Guehi and Elliot Anderson had the chance to park those problems in an ultimately comfortable Nations League win. Pavel Sulc’s first-half sending off after a VAR review of his clumsy challenge on Anderson took the sting out of the initially lively Cezchia and Gordon gave Thomas Tuchel’s men a deserved lead early in the second half. It was a much-needed, if unsurprising, win against the side ranked 49th in the world, although early on there were alarming signs of the sloppiness that cost them in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Spain. Anderson failed to cut out an early ball but James Trafford – again playing instead of Jordan Pickford – held his ground to thwart Sulc, with Lukas Cerv volleying wide before Sulc was frustrated again. England looked disjointed but went close to striking the first blow in the 16th minute as Morgan Rogers turned exceptionally to hit a post before Anderson and Bukayo Saka saw follow-ups blocked.

Pavel Sulc’s first-half sending off after a VAR review of his clumsy challenge on Anderson took the sting out of the initially lively Cezchia. Picture: Alamy