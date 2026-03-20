Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

England boss Thomas Tuchel insists Trent Alexander-Arnold’s World Cup hopes are not over, but admits he is down the pecking order after being left out of a bumper 35-man squad for friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

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Alexander-Arnold was a glaring omission in a group which contains a host of recalled names such as Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo and Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the final two games before Tuchel selects his squad for this summer’s tournament in North America. The Real Madrid right-back has now not featured in any of Tuchel’s four squads this season and being excluded from such a large group, especially with Reece James missing through injury, does not bode well for his chances of being on the plane in three months. Tuchel says he is rewarding players who helped deliver World Cup qualification in the autumn, but Alexander-Arnold is not out of his thinking. Read more: Thomas Tuchel calls-up Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in final squad before World Cup

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, announces his latest squad ahead of the World Cup. Picture: Getty

Asked whether the 27-year-old’s hopes are over, Tuchel replied: “No. I know that it’s a tough decision for Trent, as it is for, I guess, Ollie Watkins at the moment, and for Luke Shaw. “These tough decisions come with a job. It is a sporting decision to stick with Jarell Quansah, Tino Livramento and with Djed Spence, who can all play for us in the right full-back position. “I know it’s a big name. I think he’s a huge talent and has a big career but I feel that I know what Trent can give us and decided to stick to the players who were in camp with us. “They offer a slightly different profile, I would say. But it is more the evidence that we have that we were good in September, October, November, than anything to do with what Trent cannot offer us. “I know very well what Trent can offer us. I played many times against him and suffered when he played against my teams with Liverpool. So I know very well about his strength and what he can give.” There are timely recalls for Maguire and Mainoo, who feature for the first time under the German. “I think Manchester United have had an outstanding run since Michael Carrick is in charge, and Harry and Kobbie are a big part of that,” Tuchel added. “It’s the last camp before the US and it’s the last chance also for me to get to know new players, to learn about new players.