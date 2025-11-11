England have called up Trevoh Chalobah and James Trafford for the World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania.

Gordon has a “minor injury”, which he suffered in Newcastle’s Champions League win over Athletic Bilbao last week, while Pope suffered a concussion against Brentford at the weekend.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has reported for duty, despite a foot injury and he will be assessed by England’s medical staff.

Chelsea defender Chalobah and Manchester City goalkeeper Trafford have been added to Thomas Tuchel’s squad after Newcastle pair Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope withdrew.

It means an instant return to the group for Trafford, who was originally left out at the expense of Pope, having been in Tuchel’s first two squads of the season.

Chalobah is back with the national team after missing the September and October camps, having made his debut in the summer friendly against Senegal.

England have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup but will be looking to conclude their Group K campaign with a 100 per cent record.

They face Serbia at Wembley on Thursday before heading to Tirana to face Albania on Sunday.

Tuchel named his original 25-man squad last Friday, recalling Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott was handed a maiden call-up, while Adam Wharton returned to the group.