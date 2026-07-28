Trial date set for Barry George over alleged rape of girl, 14, in 1987
George, 66, of County Cork, Republic of Ireland, previously pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court to one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault.
A trial date has been set for the man cleared of murdering TV presenter Jill Dando who has been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl almost 40 years ago.
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Barry George, 66, of County Cork, Republic of Ireland, previously pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court to one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault.
He also denied an alternative offence of attempted rape.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place in the Hammersmith and Fulham area of west London between September 6 and 12 1987.
A hearing was held at the same court on Tuesday and a trial date was set for April 26 next year.
Read More: Barry George in court charged with raping girl, 14, in 1987
Judge Tony Baumgartner, the Recorder of Westminster, fixed the trial date and also said a pre-trial review would take place on April 12.
George was arrested on suspicion of murder in 2000, a year after Ms Dando was killed.
He was convicted in 2001, but the conviction was quashed in November 2007 by the Court of Appeal and he was cleared by a jury in August 2008 after a retrial.
Former Crimewatch presenter Dando, 37, was one of the BBC’s highest-profile stars when she was shot outside her home in Fulham, west London, on April 26 1999.
No-one has been convicted of her killing since.