A trial date has been set for the man cleared of murdering TV presenter Jill Dando who has been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl almost 40 years ago.

Barry George, 66, of County Cork, Republic of Ireland, previously pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court to one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

He also denied an alternative offence of attempted rape.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place in the Hammersmith and Fulham area of west London between September 6 and 12 1987.

A hearing was held at the same court on Tuesday and a trial date was set for April 26 next year.