Anthony Williams, 32, is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after several people were stabbed on an LNER train from Doncaster to London on the evening of November 1 last year

Crime scene investigators walk along a train platform at Huntingdon Station on November 2, 2025 in Huntingdon, England after a stabbing attack on a train. Picture: David Tramontan/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The trial of a man accused of a mass stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire, and separate attacks earlier that day and the day before, has been pushed back until later this year.

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Anthony Williams, 32, is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after several people were stabbed on an LNER train from Doncaster to London on the evening of November 1 last year. He had been due to stand trial from June 22 at Cambridge Crown Court, but this has been pushed back to October 26 as further reports are awaited. The new October date, set at a hearing at the same court on Tuesday with the defendant’s attendance excused, is subject to the availability of a high court judge. Williams, who said at an earlier hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court that he is of no fixed abode, is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an alleged attack on a male police officer in custody. Read more: US-sanctioned ship passes through Strait of Hormuz despite blockade - as JD Vance accuses Iran of 'economic terrorism' Read more: Starmer accused of ‘corrosive complacency’ on defence by former Nato chief

Forensic police officers attend the scene at Huntingdon Station after a stabbing attack on a train on November 02, 2025. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images