There are two facts I would like to put on record before going any further.

The first is that I am a crime correspondent. I spend my working life reporting on what happens when people do, for real, the things Grand Theft Auto invites you to do for fun.

The second is that, on the stroke of midnight last night, GTA VI was released. I sat up far later than any adult with a morning meeting has any business being awake, doing exactly that. I am aware of the irony. It did not stop me.

I had preloaded the game, but the download was still crawling, and it became a race between the progress bar and the clock. I watched both like a reporter waiting on a jury's verdict.

Midnight arrived. The bar filled. The game unlocked.

What followed was, in effect, a trial. Sleep appeared for the prosecution. GTA appeared for the defence. I was, in theory, the judge. In practice, I had reached my verdict before anyone opened their mouth.

The prosecution's case rested on arithmetic. My alarm was set for half past seven. I had a breakfast meeting in central London with, ironically, a lawyer source. From midnight, that left seven and a half hours. Every half-hour I played was half an hour less in bed.

The defence did not dispute the figures. It simply asked for more time. One more mission. Sleep pressed on with its case: a heaviness behind the eyes, a yawn I pretended not to notice. The defence was louder. I granted every application for an adjournment.

At two in the morning, the court rose. Five and a half hours. Sleep had won, but only on a technicality.

Lying in the dark, I recognised the feeling. It was being a teenager on a Sunday night, with school in the morning: the low hum of guilt, the certain knowledge you will pay for this tomorrow, and the quiet decision that tomorrow can look after itself.

I was 14 when my brother Stephen bought me the first Grand Theft Auto.

The box carried an 18 certificate, which in our house placed it somewhere near cigarettes. My parents did not know.

When I heard the door handle, I hit the button on the telly. My dad would walk in to find his son sitting bolt upright, controller in both hands, staring with total concentration at a blank screen. My defence was simple: no game, no evidence. The controller in my hands rather undermined it. It was the kind of defence that has a barrister quietly advising his client to plead guilty.

Did he believe me? I have never asked. Memory is an unreliable witness, particularly when it is also the defendant.

There will be plenty said about this game in the coming days: the vast sums spent making it, its violence, what it says about us. Fair questions, all of them.

But this morning, bleary-eyed, guzzling coffee, I have reached a verdict of my own. GTA is not really selling cars or guns. It is selling stolen time. The hour you were not supposed to have. At 14, the price was getting caught. Now it is a breakfast meeting on five and a half hours' sleep. The penalty has changed. The transaction has not.

When I arrived for my breakfast meeting, my lawyer source was already at the table. He looked as though he had slept about as much as I had.

"GTA?" I asked.

He said nothing. He smiled and gave a knowing nod.

No further questions, Your Honour.

____________________

Andy Hughes is LBC's Crime Correspondent.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk